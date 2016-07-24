All southbound lanes back open on I-95 in Chesterfield after pol - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

All southbound lanes back open on I-95 in Chesterfield after police activity

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

All southbound lanes are back open on Interstate 95 near Chippenham Parkway.

Earlier, Virginia State Police said all southbound lanes were closed due to a possible suicide.

Troopers are not releasing any more information at this time.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly