Hundreds without power after car slams into pole during multi-vehicle crash

Hundreds are without power after a car slammed into a pole early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard

Officers say there were at least two cars involved in the crash, and they believe two other cars may have left the scene.

One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but no one else was hurt, according to police.

Dominion officials say nearly 470 people are without power.

Crews are on scene repairing the pole and say everyone should have their power back by 10 a.m.

