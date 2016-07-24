Police ID person killed in shooting near VCU area, 2 others injured

One person has died from his injuries after gunfire broke out during an altercation at a party in the VCU area.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Erik R. McCorkle from the Highland Springs area.

When police responded to the 1300 block of W. Broad Street around 2:44 a.m. Sunday, they found McCorkle, another man, and a woman lying on the sidewalk. They were taken to a local hospital. Authorities say the woman has life-threatening injuries, while the man's injuries are not serious.

"Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, but they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people," police officials said in a press release.

Authorities say they do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

“We know there were many people who witnessed this shooting and have valuable information to share,” said Major Crimes Captain James J. Laino. “With the right tip, we can make a quick arrest in this case.”

Officers say none of the victims are VCU students.

VCU police posted an alert about the shooting, reminding students, in particular, to keep their personal safety in mind.

Authorities say another shooting happened near the same area last week.

