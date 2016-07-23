Sen. Tim Kaine back in Richmond for mass Sunday

Senator Tim Kaine will be back in Richmond for mass Sunday.

He will be at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with his wife.

On Saturday, he was formally introduced as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick at a rally in Miami.

#TimKaine will be in Richmond tomorrow - says he will be at his church, St Elizabeth's for mass with his wife #rva pic.twitter.com/3jKM26Zebk — Mike Valerio (@MikeNBC12) July 23, 2016

