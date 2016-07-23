Sen. Tim Kaine back in Richmond for mass Sunday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sen. Tim Kaine back in Richmond for mass Sunday

Tim Kaine (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Tim Kaine (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Senator Tim Kaine will be back in Richmond for mass Sunday.

He will be at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with his wife.

On Saturday, he was formally introduced as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick at a rally in Miami.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly