Richmond police arrest suspect in Friday night shooting

Richmond police make a quick arrest in a Friday night shooting in Gilpin Court.

Police say around 11:45 p.m., they received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of St. Peter Street. Officers say a bullet grazed a man’s face.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives say Jeffery Bullock was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone that knows anything more about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12