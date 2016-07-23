Woman and child sustain injuries from car fire in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman and child sustain injuries from car fire in Henrico

Henrico car fire (Source: Matthew Garrett) Henrico car fire (Source: Matthew Garrett)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police is investigating a car fire that happened on Interstate 95 South, near East Parham Road. 

The fire happened around 5 a.m. Saturday after the car ran into a guardrail.

Police say the passengers, a woman and a child, sustained injuries.

