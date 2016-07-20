Police search for missing Colonial Heights man in danger of hurting himself

The Colonial Heights Police Department needs help in finding a missing and endangered person.

Nicholas Elliot Winston was last seen on July 19 walking along the 300 block of Branders Bridge Road in Colonial Heights around 5:40 p.m., according to police.

Winston, who also goes by "Nick" or "Nico," was last seen wearing a tan Bruce Lee shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Police describe him as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Officials say they are concerned for Winston's welfare due to things he said to his family members about hurting himself.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12