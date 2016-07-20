W. Broad Street at Goochland line closed due to accident investigation

W. Broad Street at the Goochaland line, near Rt. 288 (Source: Google Maps)

West Broad Street at the Goochland County line is closed due to an accident investigation, Henrico County Police wrote on their Facebook page.

They say the area is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time.

Police have yet to release any details about this accident.

