6 Richmond schools closed for summer school due to power outages, storm damage

Six Richmond schools are closed for summer school Wednesday due to Tuesday's storms and power outages, according to school officials.

Here is the list of schools that are closed:

Huguenot High School

Elkhart Thompson Middle School

Fisher Elementary School

South Hampton Elementary School

George Mason Elementary School

G.H. Reid Elementary School

Officials are not sure whether if the schools will be open on Thursday. It depends on whether if they get power back or not.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12