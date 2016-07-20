6 Richmond schools closed for summer school due to power outages - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

6 Richmond schools closed for summer school due to power outages, storm damage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Six Richmond schools are closed for summer school Wednesday due to Tuesday's storms and power outages, according to school officials.

Here is the list of schools that are closed:

  • Huguenot High School
  • Elkhart Thompson Middle School
  • Fisher Elementary School
  • South Hampton Elementary School
  • George Mason Elementary School
  • G.H. Reid Elementary School

Officials are not sure whether if the schools will be open on Thursday. It depends on whether if they get power back or not.

