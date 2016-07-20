Two trees fall onto home in Bon Air, leaving tons of debris

Two trees have fallen onto a home in Bon Air due to Tuesday night's storm.

The house is located on Whittington Drive. The storm caused several power lines to go down and damaged several trees in the area.

We are working to find out if anyone was hurt.

2 trees uplifted and fell onto home on Whittington Drive. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/56hHktx6aw — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) July 20, 2016

