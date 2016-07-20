Bon Air area schools closed for summer school, camp activities Wednesday due to power outages

Two Bon Air area schools are closed Wednesday due to the power outages and storm damages from Tuesday night's storm.

Bon Air Elementary School is closed for summer school, according to Tim Bullis, Director of Community Relations for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Bullis says he is not sure if the school will reopen Thursday or not.

Riverside School in Bon Air is also closed, and all activities are canceled, according to Becky Hollingsworth, who works at the school.

There is no word yet on if the school will be open Thursday.

