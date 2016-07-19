Fire blazes through Chesterfield home, leaves 4 people displaced - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Fire blazes through Chesterfield home, leaves 4 people displaced

13600 Prince James Drive (Source: Chesterfield Fire) 13600 Prince James Drive (Source: Chesterfield Fire)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials are on the scene of a house fire that left four people displaced.

It happened in the 13600 block of Prince James Drive.

The people displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

