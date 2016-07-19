PHOTOS: Mugshots of 13 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested for shutting down I-95

13 Black Lives Matter protesters were charged with being pedestrians on a highway and for impeding the flow of traffic (Source: Richmond Sheriff's Office)

Black Lives Matter protesters on I-95 were charged with being pedestrians on a highway and for impeding the flow of traffic (Source: Robert Goodlatte)

Virginia State Police released the names on Tuesday of 13 Black Lives Matter protesters that were arrested after blocking off traffic on Interstate 95 in Richmond on Monday.

Seven of the protesters were from Virginia, while the other six ranged from California to New York.

Anthony D. Beck, 24, of Weed, Calif.

Nina B. Cohen, 49, of State College, Penn.

Donna L. Gasapo, 42, of Charlottesville, Va.

Angelica S. Demarco Jaffe, 23, of Brooklyn, NY

Julia Griffin, 21, of Sparks Glencoe, Md.

Katherin M. Martin, 30, Alpharetta, Ga.

Sapphyre K. Miria, 37, of Buchanan, Va.

Luis A. Oyola, 26, Charlottesville, Va.

Frances Richards, 61, of Charlottesville, Va.

Brandon J. Taylor, 21, of Hampton, N.J.

Evan S. Viglietta, 39, of Charlottesville, Va.

Ryan L. Whitcomb, 27, of Charlottesville, Va.

Whitney Renee Whiting, 32, of Richmond, Va.

The protesters that refused to get off the interstate were charged with being pedestrians on a highway and for impeding the flow of traffic. The protesters blocked off all southbound lanes around 5:45 p.m. for nearly 40 minutes and draped a sign on the overpass, backing up traffic for miles.

Several State Police cruisers, as well as Richmond police and a helicopter, arrived on scene.

Most of the protesters that stopped traffic on Monday were white. Organizers say it was planned this way to show white people "putting their lives on the line for black people."

Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones also arrived at the scene concerned about public safety being jeopardized if any emergency vehicles were trying to pass through stopped traffic.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12