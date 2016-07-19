Chesterfield man now in stable condition after domestic stabbing

Chesterfield police say a man is now in stable condition after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Addison at Swift Creek Apartments, which is just off of Hull Street Road and Route 288.

Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed in the leg by a woman in her 30s.

The man was originally rushed to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since improved.

The woman is in custody and charges are pending.

Police say it appears to be a domestic incident.

