Police: 75-year-old missing, endangered VA woman found

Delores Carter, 75, has been found safe Monday after she was reported as "endangered," according to the Prince William County Police Department. The good news was shared on their Facebook page.

Police reported she was last seen at her residence in the 7900 block of Rebel Walk Drive in Manassas around 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

It was believed she voluntarily left the area and may have been in need of assistance, which authorities say qualified her as endangered.

Police did not say where she was found.

