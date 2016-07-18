Man attempts to bring loaded gun through security at RIC

A Gloucester Point man was cited on state weapons charges after he attempted to go through security checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun at Richmond International Airport Monday morning. TSA officials say the handgun was loaded with a bullet. They also found 14 other bullets tucked inside his backpack.

TSA officials say the man told them "he had the gun in his carry-on bag because he had taken the backpack on a motorcycle trip and forgot he had it with him."

Security officials alerted airport police, who then confiscated the gun and cited the man.

Officials are warning those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA up to $11,000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12