Tree falls on power lines, knocks power out to over 640 customers in Dinwiddie

There are over 640 customers without power in Dinwiddie after a tree fell on power lines, according to Dominion.

The outage happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday and is affecting residents that live off of Route 460, near the Dinwiddie County Airport.

Dominion spokesperson Jan Bennett says crews have identified the problem, and those living in the area may get their power back in a few hours.

Earlier, Dominion told us residents may not get their power back until Monday morning due to the downed lines and broken cross arms.

