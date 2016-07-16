Man shot in the back near the VCU bookstore

Police are investigating after a man was shot near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street, near the VCU Bookstore.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was rushed to the hospital where police say he has life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not sure if the victim is a student.

They are still searching for a suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information regarding this shooting.

