AMBER Alert canceled after 2 VA children found safely, mother taken into custody

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after two children abducted from Washington County have been found safe.

Officers say they found 12-year-old Ean Busacco and his little sister Riley Bacon in Marion, VA. Earlier, officers believed the children were in extreme danger.

Their mother, 38-year-old Julie M. Busacco, was taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office charged her with abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm.

Officials say the family may have been traveling in a 2009 gold/beige Cadillac CTS with Tennessee license plate 9A25S2 around 9:27 p.m. Friday.

The alert was issued around 2 a.m. Saturday on behalf of the Washington County Sheriff's Office and was lifted just after 6 a.m.

The Marion Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service assisted the Washington County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

