Part of Franklin St. near VCU closed all day due to water main break buckling road

VCU officials are reporting a part of W. Franklin Street will be closed all day due to a water main break that happened Thursday morning.

The break is affecting the 900 block, which is near the Shafer Street intersection. This is located on VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There is a broken water main on Franklin St. near Shafer. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Zfr63Cf10T — Tracy Lynn (@tracytraffic) July 15, 2016

