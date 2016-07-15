Part of Franklin St. near VCU closed all day due to water main b - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Part of Franklin St. near VCU closed all day due to water main break buckling road

900 West Franklin Street (Source: NBC12) 900 West Franklin Street (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

VCU officials are reporting a part of W. Franklin Street will be closed all day due to a water main break that happened Thursday morning.

The break is affecting the 900 block, which is near the Shafer Street intersection. This is located on VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

