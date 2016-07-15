Driver killed after flatbed semi overturned on I-85 S in Dinwidd - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver killed after flatbed semi overturned on I-85 S in Dinwiddie

Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 S in Dinwiddie (Source: Buck Stowe)
Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 S in Dinwiddie (Source: NBC12) Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 S in Dinwiddie (Source: NBC12)
Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 S in Dinwiddie (Source: NBC12) Overturned tractor trailer on I-85 S in Dinwiddie (Source: NBC12)
DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police say the driver, who was driving a flatbed semi on Interstate 85 south, has been killed.

The flatbed semi carrying shingles flipped around 3 a.m. right by mile marker 48, which is near Hamilton Arms Road/Route 650. All lanes are now back open after hours of cleanup.

Earlier, both lanes, along with the left shoulder, were closed. Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder. A three-mile backup was reported earlier, but it has now been cleared.

Police will release the driver's identity after the family has been notified.

