Driver killed after flatbed semi overturned on I-85 S in Dinwiddie

Virginia State Police say the driver, who was driving a flatbed semi on Interstate 85 south, has been killed.

The flatbed semi carrying shingles flipped around 3 a.m. right by mile marker 48, which is near Hamilton Arms Road/Route 650. All lanes are now back open after hours of cleanup.

Earlier, both lanes, along with the left shoulder, were closed. Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder. A three-mile backup was reported earlier, but it has now been cleared.

Police will release the driver's identity after the family has been notified.

Breaking News! A tractor trailer crash is blocking all southbound lanes of I-85 near Dewitt in Dinwiddie. Use Rt. 1 pic.twitter.com/2QnnmqCRdC — Tracy Lynn (@tracytraffic) July 15, 2016

