Dominion contractor looking to fill 800 new jobs in Central VA

Dominion is expanding, and therefore, 800 new jobs will be created in Central Virginia. The company is building three separate solar energy sites in Isle of Wight, Louisa, and Powhatan counties over the next six months.

Dominion’s construction contractor, Amec Foster Wheeler, is looking to fill those positions.

Amec Foster Wheeler will be looking for electricians, carpenters, solar panel installers, and workers who can operate heavy equipment. On the job training will be provided, but the company would like folks with some general construction experience already.

The new jobs will bring in $74 million to economically benefit local businesses and our state.

If you know someone in the market for a construction job, there are a couple of job fairs headed our way.

The first job fair will be held on Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Powhatan County Public Library, located 2270 Mann Road, Powhatan, VA 23139.

The other job fair will be held on Wednesday, August 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charlottesville Workforce Center, located at 2211 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

In addition to the job fairs, those interested can apply before the event at Amec Foster Wheeler’s website or call 1-800-526-8324.

Applications can also be submitted on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.

