Krispy Kreme celebrates 79th anniversary with sweet deal

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 79th anniversary Wednesday with a sweet deal.

Customers who buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price can get a second dozen of original glazed doughnuts for 79 cents.

The deal is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

Krispy Kreme first opened its doors on July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

