Suspect caught in MD after 6-week-old girl abducted from Fairfax - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect caught in MD after 6-week-old girl abducted from Fairfax

Flora Khatun (Source: Virginia State Police) Flora Khatun (Source: Virginia State Police)
ANNADALE, VA (WWBT) -

Hours after an AMBER Alert was issued for a six-week-old child who was abducted from Fairfax County, the person sought in connection with the abduction has been arrested.

The Fairfax County Police Department was looking for six-week-old Liz Khatun, who Virginia State Police said was likely abducted by Flora Khatun Wednesday. 

A tweet from Fairfax Police confirmed that the suspect was found in Maryland and taken into custody later Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with NBC12 News for the latest developments on this story.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly