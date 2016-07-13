Suspect caught in MD after 6-week-old girl abducted from Fairfax

Hours after an AMBER Alert was issued for a six-week-old child who was abducted from Fairfax County, the person sought in connection with the abduction has been arrested.

The Fairfax County Police Department was looking for six-week-old Liz Khatun, who Virginia State Police said was likely abducted by Flora Khatun Wednesday.

A tweet from Fairfax Police confirmed that the suspect was found in Maryland and taken into custody later Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Amber Alert, suspect has been arrested in MD. More details to follow. We thank the community for all your help on this case! — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) July 13, 2016

