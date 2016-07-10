Richmond Police say Saturday's threat 'not credible'

Richmond Police say the threat made against them over the phone on Saturday is "not a credible threat."

Authorities were able to find the owner of the phone, but the owner told investigators he loaned his phone to someone earlier in the day that he did not know.

The phone call prompted police to start an investigation and take precaution. However, they did not go into detail about what the threat involved.

Police are still investigating.

