Man pronounced dead after shooting in Richmond's Southside

Police say one man is dead after a homicide in Richmond's southside.

The call came in at 6:20 a.m. Sunday for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Playn Street, located just off Hull Street.

Police arrived on scene within three minutes and found that a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police have not found a suspect yet but are asking those with any information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12