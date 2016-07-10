Power back on in Richmond's West End - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power back on in Richmond's West End

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The power is back on in Richmond's West End after a vehicle hit a double circuit pole on Grove Avenue early Sunday morning.

The outage affected over 600 customers near the Willow Lawn area.

Crews spent nearly four hours to repair the pole and to restore the power.

