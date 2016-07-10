Man shot in leg at Chesterfield house party

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg at a house party.

It happened in the 100 block of Marble Road, just off Providence Road, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, officers say they heard gunshots and called for back-up.

They entered the home, and they found one man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and should be okay.

Police say they don't have a suspect right now, but there were at least 100 people at that party. Several of them fled from the scene as officers arrived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

