Richmond PD investigates after a threat was made against department

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police officials confirm they are investigating after a threat was made against the Richmond Police Department on Saturday.

The department has not provided specifics on what the threat was, but they are taking precautions to ensure officers' safety.

