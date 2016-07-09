Man with gun breaks into Glen Allen home, shoots at homeowners

Homeowners in Glen Allen came home and found a man with a gun inside their house early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Riverplace Court, which is off of Nuckols Road.

The two homeowners told police the suspect shot at them and then ran away.

No one was hurt, but police are searching for the suspect, who was seen wearing something covering his face.

Anyone with any information should call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

