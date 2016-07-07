Friday's Mega Millions jackpot increases to $540 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased from $508 million to $540 million due to heavy sales. (Source: KUSI/CNN)

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has increased to $540 million due to heavy sales, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Earlier, the jackpot was at $508 million and was the seventh-biggest of all time, including Powerball and Mega Million prizes.

Tuesday night was the 34th consecutive drawing without a winner.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

