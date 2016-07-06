Rt. 288 in Chesterfield back open after extreme heat causes road - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rt. 288 in Chesterfield back open after extreme heat causes road to buckle

Updated by Megan Woo
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The left lane on Route 288 northbound near the Iron Bridge Road exit is now back open after the intense heat caused the road to buckle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT crews were on scene to make emergency repairs, which included pouring new concrete. 

The concrete required several hours to be properly set and caused major delays through the area throughout the evening commute.

