Rt. 288 in Chesterfield back open after extreme heat causes road to buckle

VDOT crews are working to make repairs to a portion of Route 288 in Chesterfield after Wednesday's extreme heat caused the roadway to buckle, VDOT reports. (Source: VDOT)

The left lane on Route 288 northbound near the Iron Bridge Road exit is now back open after the intense heat caused the road to buckle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT crews were on scene to make emergency repairs, which included pouring new concrete.

The concrete required several hours to be properly set and caused major delays through the area throughout the evening commute.

All lanes are open now on Rt. 288 NB at Rt. 10. The paving project is finished. pic.twitter.com/SLC1wFEItK — Tracy Lynn (@tracytraffic) July 7, 2016

