Water turned back on for residents in Richmond neighborhood

The water is being turned back on after a water main break in the city's Westhampton neighborhood.

The break happened at the intersection of Seneca and Queensbury roads, but it also affected customers from there to Patterson Avenune.

Officials estimate 15 to 20 customers were affected by the break.

Water main break at Seneca and Queensbury. Water is going to be off for residents in that area until we fix. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) July 2, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12