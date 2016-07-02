Water turned back on for residents in Richmond neighborhood - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water turned back on for residents in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The water is being turned back on after a water main break in the city's Westhampton neighborhood.

The break happened at the intersection of Seneca and Queensbury roads, but it also affected customers from there to Patterson Avenune.

Officials estimate 15 to 20 customers were affected by the break.

