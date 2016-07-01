Pedestrian hit after 2-vehicle crash in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Pedestrian hit after 2-vehicle crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police say a pedestrian was hit after a two-vehicle crash on Sycamore Street early Thursday morning.

The victim has a broken leg, according to authorities.

Sycamore Street is back open. Earlier, the road was closed off between Wythe Street and College Place.

