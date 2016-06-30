Man shot twice in the leg in Richmond's Gilpin Court - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot twice in the leg in Richmond's Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Gilpin Court, where a man was shot twice in the leg.

The man was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and officers say they have strong leads in the investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, call police.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly