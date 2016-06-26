2 swimmers from the Richmond area competing in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials

Charlie Swanson and Townley Haas (Source: Facebook and the University of Texas)

Two swimmers from the Richmond area are competing in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. Sunday.

Charlie Swanson, from the NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Club in Henrico, took 11th place in the 400-meter individual medley and qualified for Sunday night's final in the 400-meter freestyle.

Swanson recently graduated from St. Christopher's School and will attend the University of Michigan in the fall.

Benedictine alum Townley Haas has also qualified for the 400-meter freestyle. He has also beaten Michael Phelps before and currently attends the University of Texas

The U.S.A. Swimming Olympic Trials will air starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12