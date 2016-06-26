James River still under flood warning

The James River is still under a flood warning due to the rise in the water level on Saturday.

The water level reached 12.17 feet in the overnight hours, which is right above flood stage.

As of 6:30 a.m., the water level was 11.59 feet and is expected to gradually decrease to eight feet by Monday morning.

Our NBC12 team of meteorologists are still advising everyone to stay away from the James River.

