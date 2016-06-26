Man, woman shot at family gathering in Henrico's East End

Henrico Police are looking for suspects after double shooting that happened in the county's East End.

Police say a woman and a man were shot in the 3800 block of Ronnie Avenue, near Mechanicsville Turnpike and E. Laburnum Ave., just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened at a family gathering.

Both the man and woman were sent to the hospital, and police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

