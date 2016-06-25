Part of Three Chopt Road closed until Monday due to water main break

A part of Three Chopt Road between Pemberton and Parham roads is expected to be closed until Monday due to a water main break.

Crews are on the scene repairing the break in the 9300 block, which is near the Sweetwater Lane intersection.

The break is expected to disrupt water service to about 30 customers, according to the Henrico Department of Public Utilities. Bottled water will be available onsite.

If you are trying to get around Three Chopt Road, you should take either Quioccasin or Pemberton roads.

Officials say the water should be restored by midnight.

