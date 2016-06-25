James River water level rising quickly

The James River water level is rising very quickly due to the flood waters coming from Western Virginia.

City park officials took action because the water came up so fast. They spread out across the James River Park System to clear people out before they could get trapped by quickly rising water.

From Belle Isle to Pony Pasture and other spots where people could get trapped on rocks, they spread the word to get off the river as huge pulses of water race down the river.

Michael Burton from the James River Park System says, "Places where people could get stuck out on rocks, that was the main concern."

River rising at 6 inches an hour! And getting faster. Be safe and don't become a casualty. pic.twitter.com/ot88flLs6x — Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) June 25, 2016

