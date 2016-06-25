Man dies after run over by car at Henrico intersection

A man has died after police say he was run over by a car in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Officers say someone called them while driving near Nine Mile Road and Pleasant Street, which is where a man, later identified as Joseph L. Porter, was found lying in the middle of the road, not moving.

Crews rushed to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and found Porter fighting for his life. The 37-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers are still working to track down a suspect.

Anyone who knows anything about this accident, or sees a vehicle with damage consistent to this hit and run, is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

