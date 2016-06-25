Juvenile in the hospital after shot near Henrico shopping center

Henrico Police say a juvenile was shot near a shopping center in the county's East End.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on South Laburnum Avenue.

Police found the victim in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Officers say they have no suspects in this case so far.

