Daniel Radcliffe says he had 'the perfect meal' in RVA

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he had "the perfect meal" only two times in his life, and one of the meals was at a steakhouse in Henrico's West End.

"I was filming a movie last year in Virginia, and there was this restaurant called, yeah, I'll give them a shoutout, there was this restaurant called Buckhead's [Chophouse] and they have this blue cheese steak with walnuts on top and it was just... wild," he told Thrillist when talking about his "happiest freaking moments ever".

Buckhead's Chophouse is located at 8510 Patterson Avenue.

He says the other perfect meal he had was in Australia.

Radcliffe spent a lot of time in the Richmond area last year to film Imperium, which is expected to hit theaters later this year.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12