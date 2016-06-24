Route 60 in Cumberland back open after overturned truck blocks lanes

Route 60, also known as Anderson Highway, was closed earlier due to an overturned truck blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Virginia State Police say it happened in Cumberland County, near the Powhatan-Cumberland County line.

There were injuries reported, and police say wreckers were on scene to clean up the damage.

