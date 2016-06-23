Nearly 3,000 lose power in Chesterfield after car hits utility pole

A car crashed into a utility pole causing nearly 3,000 customers to lose power in Chesterfield.

Police say the crash happened at 10:43 a.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hull Street where a victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Dominion's website, 2,714 customers are without power in the area. Crews are currently working to restore the power, and it could take until 4 p.m., according to their website.

