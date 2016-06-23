26-year-old Richmond man arrested in connection to Chesterfield man's murder

Richmond Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a homicide that happened at an apartment complex on May 15.

26-year-old Tracy D. Stover was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On May 15, officers responded to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 8:05 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

Police say the victim, identified as 25-year-old Hasheen E. Slaughter, was found unresponsive in the breezeway of the Somerset Glen apartment complex with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jon Bridges at 804 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

