Man fighting for life after shooting in Northside Richmond

Richmond Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Northside.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lincoln Mews Apartments, located in the 4100 block of North Avenue. Police say the shooting resulted from circumstances of a crime unfolding near a playground.

Officials do not have a suspect description at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC12 News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12