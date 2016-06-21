Suspect wanted for indecent exposure, obscene photography in Central VA

Several law enforcement agencies around the Richmond-metro are teaming up to find a man accused of texting his private parts to thousands of phone numbers.

Officers say Jorge Cisneros-Jerez, 42, didn't even know the people he was sending those images to. It's like receiving a spam message not from your computer, but directly to your cell phone, and the image is alarming.

Area officers are working together to get the obscene sexter caught and cuffed.

"Disgusting," said Tim Gray.

It's a case involving a cyber flasher, and neighbors in the Richmond metro are downright furious.

"That could really be an issue for a lot of the kids around here, especially they don't want to see things like that. You and I don't want to see things like that, so especially kids don't," said Joshua Perrine.

Cisneros-Jerez is known to frequent Richmond's Southside. Officers say he sent thousands of text messages with inappropriate images to unknown numbers from Richmond to Powhatan to Chesterfield to Hanover.

"Uhh. That would freak me out. How [did] he get their number?" Mallorie Peace asked.

NBC12 took that question to the Hanover Sheriff's office.

"We're assuming that it's kind of like a telemarketer-type system they may have had that just sends out these messages," said Sergeant James Cooper. "From 19 to 21 hours a day, these messages were being constantly sent out."

It happened over a five-month period, Cooper says. Deputies got a search warrant to review data into the suspect's phone. It led them to a Richmond retail shop where the accused sexter was shopping.

"These kiosks have very good surveillance video, both audio and visual," Cooper added.

Cisneros-Jerez was caught on camera. Now multiple agencies are on the lookout.

"Investigators are scratching their heads into why he would do this," Cooper said.

"Get him to stop sending, what is it, [expletive] pics? Uhh, that's disgusting," Peace added.

"Just pray on it," Gray said.

Cisneros-Jerez is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is a suspect in:

Hanover for indecent exposure

Richmond for obscene photography

Powhatan for computer harassment

Ashland for indecent exposure

This is a crime that could come with a year to five years behind bars, even a $2,500 fine. Investigators say if you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12