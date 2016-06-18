Richmond Police identify homicide victim in city's Southside

Richmond Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in the city's Southside late Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 15th Street for a report of a person down. Once on scene, they quickly located the body of 23-year-old Ronald C. McWilliams in the backyard of a home.

Detectives are treating McWilliams' death as a homicide.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Richmond-Henrico Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

