Food left on stove after power outage led to Henrico apartment fire

Henrico Fire crews say residents will be displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment in the county's East End.

The call came in around 12:53 p.m. for a fire in the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace, which is near Nine Mile Road.

When crews arrived on scene just before 1 p.m., they found smoke coming from the roof of a two-story apartment complex. They found the fire originated in a kitchen area, but there was smoke damage throughout the apartment.

The fire was marked under control within 30 minutes, and the American Red Cross is assisting two adults displaced by the fire.

After an investigation, Fire Marshals determined the fire was accidental in nature, originating from a stove that was left on when the power went out during Thursday's severe storms that left over 180,000 people without electricity.

When the power came back on in the area Saturday afternoon, food left on the stove overheated and caught fire.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire.

"We again remind everyone to turn their appliances and other electrical equipment off if they're still without power, as this will help ensure safety when power returns throughout the area," Henrico Fire officials said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Dominion Virginia Power continues to deal with tens of thousands of customers who still don't have power after Thursday's severe storms. They expect to have "90 percent of their customers back online by Saturday night."

